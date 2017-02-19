BTIG Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on QTWO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Q2 Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Craig Hallum set a $45.00 price target on Q2 Holdings and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. RBC Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Q2 Holdings in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Q2 Holdings in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Pacific Crest started coverage on Q2 Holdings in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) opened at 36.00 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.44 billion. Q2 Holdings has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $36.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.39.

“Q2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO) Receives “Hold” Rating from BTIG Research” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/q2-holdings-inc-qtwo-receives-hold-rating-from-btig-research.html.

In other Q2 Holdings news, EVP John E. Breeden sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $246,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,984.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl James Schaper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $578,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,923.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,612 shares of company stock worth $2,403,964 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Q2 Holdings by 24.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Q2 Holdings during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Q2 Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Q2 Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Q2 Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc is a provider of secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company enables regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) to deliver a range of virtual banking services. The Company delivers virtual banking solutions across online, mobile, voice and tablet channels. The Company’s solutions are the point of interaction between its RCFI customers and their account holders.

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.