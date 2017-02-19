Q2 2018 Earnings Estimate for Crown Crafts, Inc. Issued By Roth Capital (CRWS)

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for Crown Crafts in a research note issued on Thursday. Roth Capital analyst D. King now expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm earned $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.34%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown Crafts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wunderlich lowered shares of Crown Crafts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) opened at 7.25 on Friday. Crown Crafts has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The firm has a market cap of $72.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.97.

In related news, CEO Nanci Freeman sold 18,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $138,128.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,240.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Crafts during the fourth quarter valued at $440,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Crown Crafts by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Crafts during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Crown Crafts by 6.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 107,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management CA raised its stake in Crown Crafts by 1.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 274,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. 45.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc operates indirectly through its subsidiaries, Crown Crafts Infant Products, Inc and Hamco, Inc, in the infant and toddler products segment within the consumer products industry. The Company operates though the segment of infant and toddler products. These products consist of infant and toddler bedding, bibs, soft bath products, disposable products and accessories.

