Q1 2018 Earnings Estimate for American Outdoor Brands Corp Issued By Forward View (AOBC)

American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) – Forward View lowered their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for American Outdoor Brands Corp in a report issued on Wednesday. Forward View analyst N. Yates now expects that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. Forward View has a “Sell” rating on the stock. Forward View also issued estimates for American Outdoor Brands Corp’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. American Outdoor Brands Corp had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wunderlich reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Lake Street Capital cut American Outdoor Brands Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Vetr raised American Outdoor Brands Corp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.15.

American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) opened at 19.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.75. American Outdoor Brands Corp has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $31.19.

In other news, insider P. James Debney acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.99 per share, with a total value of $209,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 358,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,129.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,200 over the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Outdoor Brands Corp

American Outdoor Brands Corporation, formerly Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation, is a manufacturer of firearms and a provider of accessory products for the shooting, hunting and outdoor enthusiast. The Company operates through two segments. The Firearms segment manufactures handgun and long gun products sold under the Smith & Wesson, M&P and Thompson/Center Arms brands, as well as providing forging, machining and precision plastic injection molding services.

