Q1 2017 Earnings Forecast for Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (CSOD)

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note issued on Tuesday. B. Riley analyst K. Liu now anticipates that the firm will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.20). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cornerstone OnDemand’s Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens set a $37.00 target price on Cornerstone OnDemand and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) opened at 43.00 on Friday. Cornerstone OnDemand has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $47.75. The stock’s market cap is $2.42 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.79.

In other news, Director Harold W. Burlingame sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $62,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold W. Burlingame sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total value of $41,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,609.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Capital Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the third quarter worth $2,657,000. Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the third quarter worth $877,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 11.0% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the third quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the third quarter worth $1,608,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc (Cornerstone) is a provider of talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). Cornerstone’s Enterprise and Mid-Market solution is a cloud-based suite that addresses needs throughout the entire employee lifecycle, from recruitment, onboarding, training and collaboration, to performance management, compensation, succession planning and analytics.

