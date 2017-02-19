Q1 2017 Earnings Estimate for Bunge Limited (BG) Issued By Feltl & Co.

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) – Equities researchers at Feltl & Co. reduced their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for Bunge Limited in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Feltl & Co. analyst B. Rystrom now anticipates that the brokerage will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. Feltl & Co. also issued estimates for Bunge Limited’s Q3 2017 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. Bunge Limited had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BG. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $82.00 price objective on Bunge Limited and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bunge Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Bunge Limited currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) opened at 77.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.04. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $48.74 and a one year high of $77.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Bunge Limited’s payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Bunge Limited by 9.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,353,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,267,000 after buying an additional 865,585 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in Bunge Limited by 3.4% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 4,816,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,297,000 after buying an additional 159,854 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Bunge Limited by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,544,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,303,000 after buying an additional 444,280 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Bunge Limited by 58.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,517,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,581,000 after buying an additional 1,660,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Bunge Limited by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,907,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,417,000 after buying an additional 238,621 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Limited Company Profile

Bunge Limited is an agribusiness and food company with integrated operations that stretch from the farm field to consumer foods. The Company is an oilseed processor and producer of vegetable oils and protein meals; grain processor; seller of packaged vegetable oils across the world; producer and seller of wheat flours and bakery mixes, dry milled corn products and milled rice products, and producer of sugar and ethanol in Brazil, and global trader and merchandiser of sugar.

