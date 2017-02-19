Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $3,818,000 Stake in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,170 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $800,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,282,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,568,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) opened at 54.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.84. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.48 and a 12-month high of $54.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.05 and its 200-day moving average is $46.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post $3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.35.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Terrance R. Dolan sold 101,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $5,130,540.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,728.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Davis sold 707,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $37,120,228.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,338,660 shares of company stock worth $70,197,537. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp is a multi-state financial services holding company. The Company’s banking subsidiary, U.S. Bank National Association, is engaged in the general banking business in domestic markets. It provides a range of financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, capital markets, and trust and investment management services.

