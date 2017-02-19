PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (PSK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of C$0.06 on March 15th

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) opened at 29.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 533.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average is $29.38. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $34.32.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays PLC increased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.67.

In other news, Director James Estey bought 4,700 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$32.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$154,865.00.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. is a Canada-based company, which holds a portfolio of fee simple mineral title, and oil and gas royalty interests in Canada. The Company’s properties are located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. The Company’s assets include the Fee Lands, encompassing approximately 8.8 million acres; the GORR Interests, encompassing approximately 6.6 million acres of the GORR Lands; the GRT Interests, encompassing approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT Lands; approximately 0.2 million acres of Crown Interest Lands primarily in Alberta, and the Seismic License to certain seismic data of Encana Corporation, encompassing approximately 40,010 kilometers of two dimensional seismic and over 10,760 square kilometers of three dimensional seismic.

