PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gierl Augustine Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Gierl Augustine Investment Management Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank N.A. Trust Division raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank N.A. Trust Division now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) opened at 126.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.91. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $77.40 and a 1-year high of $126.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.17 and its 200 day moving average is $101.33.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The company earned $3.83 billion during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post $7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.10%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Vetr cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $95.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays PLC upped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.62.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.79 per share, for a total transaction of $122,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,478.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) is a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Company operates through six segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, Residential Mortgage Banking, BlackRock and Non-Strategic Assets Portfolio.

