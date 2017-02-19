Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.16.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Bank of America Corporation upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) opened at 27.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.02 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $29.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.92.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $247 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.83 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post ($1.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,535.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc owns and operates fleets of land-based drilling rigs and a fleet of pressure pumping equipment in the United States. The Company operates in three segments: Contract Drilling, Pressure Pumping, and Oil and Natural Gas. The Company provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the continental United States, and western and northern Canada.

