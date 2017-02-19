Parker Drilling Company (PKD) Receives $3.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.13.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PKD shares. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Parker Drilling Company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker Drilling Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

In related news, VP Philip L. Agnew sold 18,387 shares of Parker Drilling Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $51,483.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 196,377 shares in the company, valued at $549,855.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rudolph R. Reinfrank sold 40,000 shares of Parker Drilling Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,591 shares in the company, valued at $285,746.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,387 shares of company stock worth $153,424. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker Drilling Company during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in Parker Drilling Company during the second quarter worth $138,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Parker Drilling Company by 56.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 23,196 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Parker Drilling Company by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 77,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Parker Drilling Company by 130.6% in the third quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC now owns 105,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD) opened at 2.35 on Thursday. Parker Drilling Company has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $3.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30. The stock’s market capitalization is $292.54 million.

“Parker Drilling Company (PKD) Receives $3.13 Average PT from Brokerages” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/parker-drilling-company-pkd-receives-3-13-average-pt-from-brokerages.html.

Parker Drilling Company Company Profile

Parker Drilling Company (Parker Drilling) is a provider of contract drilling, and drilling-related services and rental tools. The Company’s business consists of two business lines: drilling services and rental tools services. Its Rental Tools Services business includes its Rental Tools segment, and its Drilling Services business includes its U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Parker Drilling Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker Drilling Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.