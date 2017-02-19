Parker Drilling Company (PKD) Bonds Rise 3.1% During Trading

An issue of Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD) debt rose 3.1% against its face value during trading on Friday. The debt issue has a 6.75% coupon and is set to mature on July 15, 2022. The debt is now trading at $94.38 and was trading at $87.50 last week. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker Drilling Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Parker Drilling Company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD) opened at 2.35 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $292.54 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30. Parker Drilling Company has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $3.16.

In other Parker Drilling Company news, VP Philip L. Agnew sold 18,387 shares of Parker Drilling Company stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $51,483.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 196,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,855.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph R. Reinfrank sold 40,000 shares of Parker Drilling Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,746.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,387 shares of company stock worth $153,424. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker Drilling Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Parker Drilling Company during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Parker Drilling Company by 56.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 23,196 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Parker Drilling Company by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 77,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker Drilling Company by 130.6% in the third quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC now owns 105,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

“Parker Drilling Company (PKD) Bonds Rise 3.1% During Trading” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/parker-drilling-company-pkd-bonds-rise-3-1-during-trading.html.

Parker Drilling Company Company Profile

Parker Drilling Company (Parker Drilling) is a provider of contract drilling, and drilling-related services and rental tools. The Company’s business consists of two business lines: drilling services and rental tools services. Its Rental Tools Services business includes its Rental Tools segment, and its Drilling Services business includes its U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Parker Drilling Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker Drilling Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.