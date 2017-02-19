Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on PK shares. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Nomura started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) opened at 27.02 on Tuesday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $30.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.52.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $2.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, formerly Hilton Worldwide, Inc, is lodging real estate company. The Company has a portfolio of hotels and resorts. The Company operates through ownership segment. The Company’s portfolio consists of approximately 70 hotels and resorts with approximately 36,000 rooms located in the United States and international markets.

