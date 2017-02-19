Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) Position Maintained by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. continued to hold its stake in shares of Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,190 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Otter Tail Corporation worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail Corporation by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,039,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,797,000 after buying an additional 244,991 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail Corporation by 202.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 316,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after buying an additional 211,982 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail Corporation during the third quarter worth about $2,880,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail Corporation by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 977,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,810,000 after buying an additional 75,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail Corporation during the third quarter worth about $1,901,000. 37.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) opened at 37.75 on Friday. Otter Tail Corporation has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $42.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.40 million. Otter Tail Corporation had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 7.76%. Otter Tail Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Otter Tail Corporation will post $1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Otter Tail Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Otter Tail Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OTTR shares. Sidoti started coverage on Otter Tail Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otter Tail Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Williams Capital started coverage on Otter Tail Corporation in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

In other Otter Tail Corporation news, CFO Kevin G. Moug sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $30,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $108,257.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $158,397. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Otter Tail Corporation

Otter Tail Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Company’s subsidiaries own facilities and equipment used in the manufacture of producing polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipe, thermoformed products, heavy metal fabricated products, metal parts stamping, fabricating, painting and contract machining.

