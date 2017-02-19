Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Has $37,555,000 Position in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 563,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,015 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s holdings in J P Morgan Chase & Co were worth $37,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. CT Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 4.2% in the third quarter. CT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 82.2% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 13.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) opened at 90.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.92 and a 200-day moving average of $74.65. J P Morgan Chase & Co has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $90.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.49.

J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.48 billion. J P Morgan Chase & Co had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that J P Morgan Chase & Co will post $6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Vetr lowered shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.08.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 6,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total value of $566,228.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,757,342.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew E. Zames sold 42,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total transaction of $3,541,705.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 369,486 shares in the company, valued at $31,095,941.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 202,699 shares of company stock worth $17,009,515. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About J P Morgan Chase & Co

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through automatic teller machines, online, mobile and telephone banking.

