OneREIT (ONR.UN) Declares C$0.03 Monthly Dividend

OneREIT (TSE:ONR.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of Infinity. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ONR.UN shares. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.75 price target on shares of OneREIT in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$3.75 price objective on shares of OneREIT in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

OneREIT Company Profile

OneREIT, formerly Retrocom Real Estate Investment Trust, is an unincorporated open-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, manages and operates shopping centers located throughout Canada. It owns a portfolio of approximately 60 properties, including over 55 investment properties located in approximately nine provinces and the Yukon Territory, one parcel of land for development located in New Brunswick, and an interest in over 40 acre tract of land in Mississauga, Ontario.

