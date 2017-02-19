Novartis AG (NVS) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Novartis AG were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG by 11.2% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG by 65.7% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG by 13.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis AG during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis AG during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) opened at 77.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $183.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.46. Novartis AG has a one year low of $66.93 and a one year high of $83.58.

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12. The firm had revenue of $12.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.44 billion. Novartis AG had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post $4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $2.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Novartis AG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVS shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis AG in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Argus upgraded Novartis AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Vetr upgraded Novartis AG from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.19 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered Novartis AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis AG in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.24.

Novartis AG Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company. The Company specializes in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of a range of healthcare products led by pharmaceuticals, including eye care products. Its portfolio includes medicines, eye care and generic pharmaceuticals. The Company’s segments include Pharmaceuticals, Alcon and Sandoz.

