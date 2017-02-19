Norway Savings Bank Acquires New Stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,020 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000. Oracle Corporation makes up approximately 1.3% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Oracle Corporation during the fourth quarter worth about $473,593,000. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new position in Oracle Corporation during the third quarter worth about $140,937,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Oracle Corporation by 698.9% in the third quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,851,183 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $151,263,000 after buying an additional 3,369,107 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Oracle Corporation by 19.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,756,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $422,443,000 after buying an additional 1,776,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Oracle Corporation by 633.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,921,018 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $75,458,000 after buying an additional 1,659,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) opened at 42.06 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $42.06. The stock has a market cap of $172.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.74.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm earned $9.07 billion during the quarter. Oracle Corporation had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post $2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. Oracle Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

“Norway Savings Bank Acquires New Stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/norway-savings-bank-acquires-new-stake-in-oracle-corporation-orcl.html.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Cowen and Company set a $46.00 price target on Oracle Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. restated an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Oracle Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Rowe dropped their price target on Oracle Corporation from $109.00 to $9.30 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Vetr downgraded Oracle Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.61 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.06.

In other Oracle Corporation news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $1,742,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,762.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $153,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,278.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,195,738. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation Company Profile

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.