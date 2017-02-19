Northstar Group Inc. Has $1,549,000 Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG)

Northstar Group Inc. cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble Company (The) comprises 1.1% of Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 225.8% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 259.5% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Diker Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Stratford Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) opened at 91.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.13. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $79.10 and a 12 month high of $91.36. The company has a market capitalization of $232.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm earned $16.90 billion during the quarter. Procter & Gamble Company (The) had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post $3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.6695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Procter & Gamble Company (The)’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. upgraded Procter & Gamble Company (The) from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble Company (The) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.99.

In other news, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 23,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total value of $2,130,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 47,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $4,117,539.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,214,171.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,532 shares of company stock valued at $24,714,771. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company (The) Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

