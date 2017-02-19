Northstar Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Northstar Group Inc. decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 54,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.0% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Investment Management U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,579,000. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,404,000. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) opened at 58.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.51. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $43.55 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post $4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/northstar-group-inc-decreases-stake-in-wells-fargo-company-wfc.html.

Several research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a financial services company, which offers banking, insurance, trust and investments, mortgage banking, investment banking, retail banking, brokerage, and consumer and commercial finance. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.