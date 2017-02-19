Nordson Corporation (NDSN) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Nordson Corporation worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Nordson Corporation by 2,788.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 563,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,101,000 after buying an additional 543,839 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson Corporation by 188.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 156,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,575,000 after buying an additional 102,110 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson Corporation by 41.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 337,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,650,000 after buying an additional 98,491 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson Corporation by 78.7% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 195,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,490,000 after buying an additional 86,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nordson Corporation by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,969,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,211,000 after buying an additional 63,374 shares during the last quarter. 64.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) opened at 119.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.99. Nordson Corporation has a 12-month low of $62.50 and a 12-month high of $120.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Nordson Corporation had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company earned $509 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordson Corporation will post $4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Nordson Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordson Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Nordson Corporation from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp upgraded Nordson Corporation from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordson Corporation in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Nordson Corporation from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.91.

In other news, insider Gregory A. Thaxton sold 3,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $449,584.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson Corporation

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used to dispense, apply and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids, to test and inspect for quality, and to treat and cure surfaces. The Company’s segments include Adhesive Dispensing Systems, Advanced Technology Systems and Industrial Coating Systems.

