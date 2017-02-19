NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,403,096 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 120,400 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.3% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.09% of Cisco Systems worth $133,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,367,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,913,216,000 after buying an additional 10,435,264 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 317,302,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,103,410,000 after buying an additional 6,634,140 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 178.7% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,791,742 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $280,925,000 after buying an additional 6,278,187 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 64.2% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,131,236 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $416,523,000 after buying an additional 5,133,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,348,078 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,128,791,000 after buying an additional 3,972,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) opened at 33.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.79. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.65 and a 12-month high of $33.97. The firm has a market cap of $169.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post $2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.52%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. FBN Securities set a $35.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday. RBC Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.91.

In related news, SVP Karen Walker sold 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $54,525.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 183,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,573,392.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

