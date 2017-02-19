NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.9825 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) opened at 126.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.72 and its 200 day moving average is $121.73. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $109.34 and a 52-week high of $131.98.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business earned $3.70 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post $6.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.08.

In related news, Director John L. Skolds acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $114.96 per share, with a total value of $91,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,274.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $3,678,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc (NEE) is a holding company. The Company is an electric power company in North America with electric generating facilities located in over 30 states in the United States and approximately five provinces in Canada. NEE’s operating segments are FPL, an electric utility, and NEER, an energy business.

