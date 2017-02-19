NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) Shares Bought by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 207.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,183 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. CAM Group Holding A S boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 75.3% in the second quarter. CAM Group Holding A S now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 42.3% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 29,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 8,826 shares in the last quarter. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc. now owns 86,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,005,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,115,000 after buying an additional 35,204 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) opened at 126.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.23. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.34 and a 12-month high of $131.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.72 and its 200-day moving average is $121.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The company earned $3.70 billion during the quarter. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post $6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.9825 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.04%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.08.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 30,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $3,678,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Skolds purchased 800 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.96 per share, for a total transaction of $91,968.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,274.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc (NEE) is a holding company. The Company is an electric power company in North America with electric generating facilities located in over 30 states in the United States and approximately five provinces in Canada. NEE’s operating segments are FPL, an electric utility, and NEER, an energy business.

