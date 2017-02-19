Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR) Receives $20.59 Average Target Price from Analysts

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.79.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $8.00 target price on Newpark Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Loop Capital upgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Newpark Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Newpark Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) opened at 7.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.25. The company’s market cap is $635.11 million. Newpark Resources has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $8.75.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.77 million. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newpark Resources will post ($0.01) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 30.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 1.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Princeton Alpha Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 6.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc is an oil and gas supplier. The Company provides products and services to the oil and gas exploration (E&P) industry. The Company operates its business through two segments: Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Company’s Fluids Systems segment offers customized solutions, including technical drilling projects involving subsurface conditions, such as horizontal, directional, geologically deep or deep water drilling.

