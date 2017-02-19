Citigroup Inc. reissued their sell rating on shares of NASDAQ Other Finance (NASDAQ:OTHER) in a report issued on Sunday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of NASDAQ Other Finance in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/nasdaq-other-finance-other-receives-sell-rating-from-citigroup-inc.html.

Receive News & Ratings for NASDAQ Other Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NASDAQ Other Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.