MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $4,506,000 Stake in General Dynamics Corporation (GD)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics Corporation were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,958,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 24,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 357,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,741,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) opened at 189.06 on Friday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52-week low of $127.74 and a 52-week high of $189.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.75.

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.10. General Dynamics Corporation had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post $9.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. General Dynamics Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.90%.

“MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $4,506,000 Stake in General Dynamics Corporation (GD)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/mufg-americas-holdings-corp-has-4506000-stake-in-general-dynamics-corporation-gd.html.

A number of analysts recently commented on GD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Vetr raised General Dynamics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.74 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. RBC Capital Markets started coverage on General Dynamics Corporation in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on General Dynamics Corporation from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics Corporation in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.94.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 39,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $7,174,401.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 146,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,374,654.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Patrick Casey sold 69,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.51, for a total value of $12,476,956.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,562 shares in the company, valued at $35,266,792.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that offers a portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions and information technology (IT) services, and shipbuilding.

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.