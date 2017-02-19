Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Ges.AG-ADR (MURGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Ges.AG-ADR (NASDAQ:MURGY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC cut shares of Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Ges.AG-ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Ges.AG-ADR from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Societe Generale cut shares of Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Ges.AG-ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Ges.AG-ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Ges.AG-ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Ges.AG-ADR (NASDAQ:MURGY) opened at 18.88 on Tuesday. Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Ges.AG-ADR has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $20.93. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.54.

Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Ges.AG-ADR Company Profile

Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft in Muenchen AG is a Germany-based company engaged in reinsurance and insurance business. The Company divides its operations into reinsurance, primary insurance, and Munich Health and Asset management. The Reinsurance business comprises five divisions: Life; Europe and Latin America; Germany, Asia Pacific and Africa; Special and Financial Risks, and Global Clients and North America.

