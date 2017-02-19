Mosaic Company (The) (MOS) Short Interest Down 8.2% in January

Mosaic Company (The) (NYSE:MOS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,780,215 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the January 13th total of 32,436,150 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,184,901 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) opened at 33.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.91. Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Mosaic Company (The) (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. Mosaic Company (The) had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company earned $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mosaic Company will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Mosaic Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.95%.

In other Mosaic Company (The) news, Director Emery N. Koenig acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,301.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Mosaic Company (The) during the third quarter valued at $144,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Mosaic Company (The) by 6.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Mosaic Company (The) by 65.5% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Mosaic Company (The) by 51.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic Company (The) during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Mosaic Company (The) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen and Company upgraded Mosaic Company (The) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Sidoti lowered Mosaic Company (The) from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mosaic Company (The) from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Mosaic Company (The) from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.54 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

About Mosaic Company (The)

The Mosaic Company is a producer and marketer of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The Company’s segments include Phosphates, Potash and International Distribution. Its Phosphates Segment sells phosphate-based crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients throughout North America and internationally.

