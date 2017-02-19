Mobileye N.V. (MBLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mobileye N.V. (NYSE:MBLY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.19.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Mobileye N.V. in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mobileye N.V. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobileye N.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC set a $52.00 target price on Mobileye N.V. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Mobileye N.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mobileye N.V. during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,746,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mobileye N.V. during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,450,000. Stelliam Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mobileye N.V. during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,112,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mobileye N.V. by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,201,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,048,000 after buying an additional 611,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ecofin Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mobileye N.V. during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,378,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mobileye N.V. (NYSE:MBLY) opened at 45.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.12 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.44. Mobileye N.V. has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

About Mobileye N.V.

Mobileye N.V. is engaged in the development of computer vision and machine learning, data analysis, localization and mapping for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies. The Company operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) and aftermarket (AM).

