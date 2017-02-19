Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Shares Sold by Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc.

Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. cut its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,183 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 21,223 shares during the period. Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft Corporation were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,208,409 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,800,344,000 after buying an additional 8,371,988 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation by 507.4% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 4,613,038 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $265,710,000 after buying an additional 3,853,559 shares during the period. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Corporation during the third quarter worth $170,936,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation by 101.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,484,950 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $315,930,000 after buying an additional 2,758,313 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation by 107.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,182,730 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $298,525,000 after buying an additional 2,678,830 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) opened at 64.62 on Friday. Microsoft Corporation has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $65.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.42 and its 200-day moving average is $60.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The software giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Microsoft Corporation had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 32.12%. The business earned $26.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post $2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Microsoft Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a report on Friday, January 27th. Vetr upgraded shares of Microsoft Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.17 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft Corporation from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.17.

In other Microsoft Corporation news, insider G Mason Morfit sold 11,000,000 shares of Microsoft Corporation stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $696,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Gates III sold 2,000,000 shares of Microsoft Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $130,220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,007,500 shares of company stock valued at $956,330,125 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

