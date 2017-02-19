Merus Labs International Inc. Expected to Earn FY2017 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (MSLI)

Merus Labs International Inc. (NASDAQ:MSLI) (TSE:MSL) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of Merus Labs International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Cormark analyst D. Novak now expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01).

Merus Labs International (NASDAQ:MSLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.02. Merus Labs International had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.94%.

This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze

MSLI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merus Labs International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Merus Labs International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 12th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $1.25 price objective (down from $1.75) on shares of Merus Labs International in a report on Friday, December 16th. Bloom Burton reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merus Labs International in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Paradigm Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down from $1.60) on shares of Merus Labs International in a report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

Shares of Merus Labs International (NASDAQ:MSLI) opened at 0.86 on Friday. Merus Labs International has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.76. The stock’s market capitalization is $100.62 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSLI. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merus Labs International by 49.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 90,019 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Merus Labs International by 173.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 373,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 236,631 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Merus Labs International by 93.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,854,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 1,382,850 shares during the period. 23.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merus Labs International

Merus Labs International Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and licensing of branded prescription pharmaceutical products. The Company’s products include Elantan, Isoket, Deponit, Sintrom, Emselex/Enablex, Surgestone, Provames, Speciafoldine, Tredemine, Salagen, Estraderm MX and Vancocin.

