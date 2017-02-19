Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (MR.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0563 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of Infinity. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based open-ended real estate investment trust. The objectives of the REIT are to generate stable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets and maximize long-term Unit value through active asset and property management, and expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per Unit, primarily through acquisitions and improvement of its properties, including the Initial Properties, through targeted and strategically deployed capital expenditures.

