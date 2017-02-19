Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 6,490 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 19,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 118.2% in the second quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.3% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 42,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) opened at 72.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.03 and a 12-month high of $72.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.98 and a 200 day moving average of $66.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The business earned $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post $3.17 EPS for the current year.

“Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 6,490 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (WM)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/meiji-yasuda-asset-management-co-ltd-acquires-6490-shares-of-waste-management-inc-wm.html.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Vetr raised shares of Waste Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.12 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays PLC raised shares of Waste Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.37 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.55.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $30,058.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,858 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,562.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $32,275.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,254.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,332 shares of company stock valued at $92,466 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides waste management environmental services. The Company’s segments include Solid Waste, which includes its 17 Areas aggregated into three tiers, and Other. The Company’s Solid Waste business is operated and managed locally by its subsidiaries that focuses on geographic areas and provides collection, transfer, recycling and resource recovery, and disposal services.

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.