Macquarie Reiterates Buy Rating for Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA)

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Macquarie in a research note issued on Sunday. They presently have a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LBTYA. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Liberty Global PLC from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global PLC in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays PLC lifted their target price on Liberty Global PLC from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Liberty Global PLC in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Global PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) opened at 36.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.61. The company’s market cap is $33.31 billion. Liberty Global PLC has a 12 month low of $26.16 and a 12 month high of $39.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global PLC by 5.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,364,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,648,000 after buying an additional 69,112 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Liberty Global PLC by 29.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 122,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Hill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global PLC during the third quarter valued at about $13,734,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Liberty Global PLC by 1.3% in the third quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,107,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,868,000 after buying an additional 13,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd increased its stake in Liberty Global PLC by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 365,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global PLC

Liberty Global PLC, formerly Liberty Global, Inc, is an international cable company with operations in 14 countries. The Company’s tripleplay services are provided through networks and technology platforms that connect approximately 25 million customers subscribing to over 47 million television, broadband Internet and telephony services.

