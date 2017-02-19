Shares of L’Oreal SA (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRLCY. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of L’Oreal SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oreal SA in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

L’Oreal SA (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) opened at 37.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average of $36.56. The company has a market capitalization of $104.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.67. L’Oreal SA has a 52-week low of $33.32 and a 52-week high of $39.51.

“L’Oreal SA (LRLCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/loreal-sa-lrlcy-given-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-by-brokerages.html.

L’Oreal SA Company Profile

L’Oreal SA is a France-based holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, develops the business activities of the L’Oreal Group (Group) in the country or region in which they are located. The Group creates and develops cosmetic products. The Company’s segments are Professional Products, Consumer Products, L’Oreal Luxe and Active Cosmetics.

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oreal SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oreal SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.