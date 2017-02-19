Liberty Interactive Corporation (LVNTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Liberty Interactive Corporation (NASDAQ:LVNTA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LVNTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. cut shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Liberty Interactive Corporation during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Liberty Interactive Corporation during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Liberty Interactive Corporation by 124.0% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 26,133 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Interactive Corporation during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in Liberty Interactive Corporation during the third quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation (NASDAQ:LVNTA) opened at 43.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average is $39.75. Liberty Interactive Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $45.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03.

This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/liberty-interactive-corporation-lvnta-receives-average-recommendation-of-hold-from-analysts.html.

Liberty Interactive Corporation Company Profile

Liberty Interactive Corporation (Liberty) owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the video and online commerce industries. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, the Company operates in North America, Europe and Asia. Its businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries QVC, Inc (QVC), Backcountry.com, Inc (Backcountry), Bodybuilding.com, LLC (Bodybuilding), CommerceHub and Evite, Inc (Evite) and its equity affiliates Expedia, Inc (Expedia), HSN, Inc (HSN), FTD Companies, Inc (FTD), Interval Leisure Group, Inc (Interval Leisure Group) and LendingTree, Inc (LendingTree).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Interactive Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Interactive Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.