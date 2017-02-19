Liberty Global PLC’s (LBTYA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Macquarie

Macquarie reissued their buy rating on shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global PLC in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global PLC in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays PLC lifted their target price on Liberty Global PLC from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Liberty Global PLC in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Global PLC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) opened at 36.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.67. Liberty Global PLC has a 12 month low of $26.16 and a 12 month high of $39.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC by 39.9% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 144,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 41,110 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC by 16.2% in the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,505,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,761,000 after buying an additional 209,410 shares in the last quarter. Bislett Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bislett Management LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convector Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global PLC during the second quarter valued at about $2,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global PLC

Liberty Global PLC, formerly Liberty Global, Inc, is an international cable company with operations in 14 countries. The Company’s tripleplay services are provided through networks and technology platforms that connect approximately 25 million customers subscribing to over 47 million television, broadband Internet and telephony services.

