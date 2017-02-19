Liberty Global plc – Class C (LILAK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Liberty Global plc – Class C (NASDAQ:LILAK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,095,440 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the January 13th total of 4,073,566 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 650,715 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc – Class C by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global plc – Class C during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global plc – Class C during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global plc – Class C during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global plc – Class C during the third quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Global plc – Class C (NASDAQ:LILAK) opened at 26.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.11. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.62 billion. Liberty Global plc – Class C has a 52 week low of $19.33 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

Separately, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Liberty Global plc – Class C from $45.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

