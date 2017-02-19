Libbey Inc. (LBY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on March 14th

Libbey Inc. (NYSE:LBY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1175 per share on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Libbey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of Libbey (NYSE:LBY) opened at 17.77 on Friday. Libbey has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $21.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average of $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Libbey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

In other news, VP Salvador Minarro sold 2,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $58,735.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,735.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About Libbey

Libbey Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of glass tableware products. The Company’s segments include U.S. & Canada; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Other. The U.S. & Canada segment includes the sales of manufactured and sourced glass tableware and sourced ceramic dinnerware, metal tableware, hollowware and serveware having an end market destination in the United States and Canada.

