Leerink Swann Weighs in on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s FY2017 Earnings (A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) – Research analysts at Leerink Swann lifted their FY2017 EPS estimates for Agilent Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. Leerink Swann analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.11. Leerink Swann has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q4 2017 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen and Company downgraded Agilent Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays PLC upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.96.

Shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) opened at 51.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.19. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $51.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.53.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business earned $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Didier Hirsch sold 22,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,101,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Doak sold 3,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $182,574.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,995 shares of company stock valued at $4,633,877.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 100.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 42.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $183,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions that include instruments, software, services and consumables for the entire laboratory workflow. The Company serves the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It has three business segments: life sciences and applied markets business, diagnostics and genomics business, and Agilent CrossLab business.

