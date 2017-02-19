Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) – Investment analysts at Leerink Swann upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Ardelyx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. Leerink Swann analyst J. Gerberry now anticipates that the firm will earn $0.88 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. Leerink Swann has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s FY2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.13.

“Leerink Swann Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Ardelyx, Inc. (ARDX)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/leerink-swann-analysts-boost-earnings-estimates-for-ardelyx-inc-ardx.html.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) opened at 13.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $16.30. The firm’s market capitalization is $617.28 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the third quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Ardelyx by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 22,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of minimally systemic therapeutic drugs that work in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to treat GI and cardio-renal diseases. The Company operates through research, development and commercialization of biopharmaceutical products segment.

