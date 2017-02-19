Shares of Kinaxis Inc (TSE:KXS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$72.90.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KXS. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Monday, October 31st. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Shares of Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) opened at 74.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.58 and its 200 day moving average is $63.49. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $74.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 185.06.

“Kinaxis Inc (KXS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/kinaxis-inc-kxs-given-average-rating-of-buy-by-brokerages.html.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc is a provider of cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations. The Company offers RapidResponse as a collection of cloud-based configurable applications. The Company’s RapidResponse product provides supply chain planning and analytics capabilities that create the foundation for managing multiple, interconnected supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment and capacity planning.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.