Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Stake Raised by AMG Funds LLC

AMG Funds LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) by 113.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the period. AMG Funds LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 579,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,643,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 0.9% in the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 2.5% in the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $6,309,000. 68.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) opened at 131.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.65. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 12 month low of $111.30 and a 12 month high of $138.87.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The business earned $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Kimberly-Clark Corporation had a return on equity of 614.22% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post $6.30 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/kimberly-clark-corporation-kmb-stake-raised-by-amg-funds-llc.html.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark Corporation from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark Corporation from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets set a $118.00 price target on Kimberly-Clark Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

In other Kimberly-Clark Corporation news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $483,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,456.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mielke sold 11,946 shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $1,353,959.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,513.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue and K-C Professional. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.