KeyCorp Comments on CareTrust REIT, Inc.’s Q1 2017 Earnings (CTRE)

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CareTrust REIT in a research note issued on Wednesday. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler forecasts that the firm will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CareTrust REIT’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CTRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. RBC Capital Markets downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) opened at 15.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.00. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $15.88.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 26.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.8% in the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 412,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 11,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2,543.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 189,612 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 20.9% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 37,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company’s segment consists of investments in healthcare-related real estate assets. The Company’s real estate portfolio includes approximately 120 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs).

