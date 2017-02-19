Jefferies Group Comments on Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst D. Binder now anticipates that the brokerage will earn $5.06 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.07. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2021 earnings at $6.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.21 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Vetr raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.18 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, RBC Capital Markets set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.96.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) opened at 76.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.21 and its 200 day moving average is $73.09. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $64.85 and a 1-year high of $83.65. The company has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The company had revenue of $15.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 2,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $183,386.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marshall A. Croom sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $450,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,855.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,922,909. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 180,146 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,262,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.0% in the second quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.6% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 27.5% in the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151,238 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc (Lowe’s) is a home improvement retailer. The Company operates approximately 1,860 home improvement and hardware stores, representing approximately 200 million square feet of retail selling space. The Company operates approximately 1,800 stores located across over 50 states in the United States, including approximately 80 Orchard Supply Hardware (Orchard) stores in California and Oregon, as well as approximately 40 stores in Canada and over 10 stores in Mexico.

