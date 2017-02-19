iShares MSCI Canada Index (NYSE:EWC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,607,972 shares, a growth of 141.8% from the January 13th total of 1,905,775 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,406,497 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada Index (NYSE:EWC) opened at 27.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.93. iShares MSCI Canada Index has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/ishares-msci-canada-index-ewc-sees-significant-growth-in-short-interest.html.

iShares MSCI Canada Index Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.