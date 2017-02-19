InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) opened at 3889.00 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 2,504.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 3,900.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,731.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,377.72. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 8.87 billion.

IHG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays PLC upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group PLC to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co boosted their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group PLC from GBX 2,975 ($37.18) to GBX 3,260 ($40.74) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,550 ($44.36) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. HSBC Holdings plc restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($36.24) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,550 ($44.36) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,156.27 ($39.44).

“InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/intercontinental-hotels-group-plc-ihg-set-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is a hotel company. The Company operates hotels in three ways: as a franchisor, as a manager, and on an owned and leased basis. The Company’s segments include Americas; Europe; Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); Greater China, and Central. The Company operates a portfolio of hotel brands, including InterContinental, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites and Candlewood Suites.

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.