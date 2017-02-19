Intel Corporation (INTC) Shares Bought by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,377 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel Corporation were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Day & Ennis LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Corporation by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in shares of Intel Corporation by 0.7% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 7,106 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel Corporation by 1.3% in the third quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) opened at 36.48 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $28.38 and a one year high of $38.45. The company has a market capitalization of $172.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.01.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Intel Corporation had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $16.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post $2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Intel Corporation’s payout ratio is 49.29%.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel Corporation in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Intel Corporation in a report on Monday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $33.00 price target on Intel Corporation and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel Corporation in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Pacific Crest reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Intel Corporation in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.34.

In related news, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 79,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $2,884,570.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 394,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,391,874.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane M. Bryant sold 11,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $403,227.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,088.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,637 shares of company stock worth $5,732,128. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation Company Profile

Intel Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of digital technology platforms. The Company’s segments include Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Software and Services (SSG) and All Other. CCG segment includes platforms designed for notebooks (including Ultrabook devices), 2 in 1 systems, desktops (including all-in-ones and personal computers (PCs)), tablets, phones, wireless and wired connectivity products, and mobile communication components.

