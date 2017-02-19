Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.44.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INOV. Pacific Crest set a $20.00 price target on Inovalon Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America Corporation lowered Inovalon Holdings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Inovalon Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, First Analysis began coverage on Inovalon Holdings in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

“Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (INOV) Receives $15.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/inovalon-holdings-inc-inov-receives-15-44-consensus-price-target-from-brokerages.html.

In other news, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $921,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Green bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $278,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 68,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,980.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 131,675 shares of company stock worth $1,215,261. Corporate insiders own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Inovalon Holdings by 29.4% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,355,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,430,000 after buying an additional 762,680 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Inovalon Holdings by 4.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,477,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,603,000 after buying an additional 58,058 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inovalon Holdings by 29.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Inovalon Holdings by 43.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inovalon Holdings by 32.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,731,000 after buying an additional 1,150,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ:INOV) opened at 11.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.72. Inovalon Holdings has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $20.05.

About Inovalon Holdings

Inovalon Holdings, Inc is a technology company. The Company combines advanced cloud-based data analytics and data-driven intervention platforms to provide services for health plans, hospitals, physicians, patients, pharmaceutical companies and researchers. The Company operates through developing cloud-based data analytics and data-driven intervention platforms segment and provides related services to its clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.