ING Groep NV Raises Stake in Ford Motor Company (F)

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) by 200.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,298,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 866,478 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Ford Motor Company were worth $15,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor Company during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company by 14.9% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company by 2.1% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor Company during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor Company during the third quarter valued at $121,000. 54.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) opened at 12.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.02. Ford Motor Company has a 12-month low of $11.07 and a 12-month high of $14.22.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Ford Motor Company had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business earned $38.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post $1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th. Ford Motor Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor Company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $12.00 price objective on Ford Motor Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays PLC raised Ford Motor Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Ford Motor Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Ford Motor Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

In other news, VP Bradley M. Gayton sold 12,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $152,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 17,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $231,861.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Company Profile

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company’s principal business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, financing, and servicing a line of Ford cars, trucks, sports utility vehicles (SUVs), and electrified vehicles, as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in two sectors: Automotive and Financial Services.

